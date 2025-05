Photo: Barb Mackay Salmon Arm RCMP officer and civilian help mother duck and ducklings safely cross the highway

A Salmon Arm police officer was spotted helping a mother duck and her ducklings safely cross the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.

A social media post from a local woman thanked the RCMP officer and a civilian in a black pickup truck for helping the ducklings to safety.

The duck family was helped to make its way down the Trans-Canada Highway towards McGuire Lake.