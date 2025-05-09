Family 'overwhelmed' by Salmon Arm support after fire

Photo: GoFundMe / Gillian McTavish The remains of 75-year-old Gillian McTavish's motorhome following Tuesday's fire.

After a devastating fire destroyed her home and most of her belongings, 75-year-old Gillian McTavish is staying positive thanks to an outpouring of support from the Salmon Arm community.

A GoFundMe page for McTavish has been organized by her daughters Renee McTavish-Antonopoulos and Monique Cusson.

The sisters told Castanet their mother was recovering from a recent hip surgery when the motorhome she had been living in burnt to the ground.

McTavish was out with her daughter, McTavish-Antonopoulos, when the fire broke out at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The motorhome was a complete loss, along with all of McTavish’s belongings. However, the sisters say support from the community is helping keep their mother’s spirits up.

“What mom said this morning was that it's so nice to have so much positivity right away. And in this situation, to have all of the support and this love and just the positivity is really helping her to stay positive,” Cusson said.

She said her mother is "really feeling the love.”

“At 75 years old, what you have in your life is the things that are really precious to you, and she's got things that she's had for 40 or 50 years," Cusson added.

"When she remembers those things that are lost, the tears come, but for the most part all the support is just keeping her spirits so high."

At the time of writing, the online fundraiser has reached a little more than $2,400 of its $10,000 goal.

McTavish is currently staying with Cusson at her home in Chilliwack, but she said her mother was born and raised in Salmon Arm and is eager to return.

The sisters said their goal for the GoFundMe is to raise enough money to help their mother get back on her feet and get her setup with affordable seniors housing in Salmon Arm.

McTavish is on a pension and works part time in Salmon Arm, so most rental options are too expensive for her to manage.

McTavish-Antonopoulos said affordability was the reason her mother was living in a motorhome.

Along with the GoFundMe, the sisters are also gathering volunteers to help clean up the mess left behind by the fire. McTavish-Antonopoulos said a local scrap metal recycler has agreed to help with the cleanup for free.

“He's meeting me there tomorrow night to assess what equipment he needs to bring for the cleanup,” she said. "But him and his daughter, they're volunteering their time and their equipment.”

She added the property owner has also agreed to help with the cleanup, and she is extremely thankful for all of the support.

“That family is an incredible family,” McTavish-Antonopoulos added.

“I'm actually quite overwhelmed with all the responses and just so many people wanting to help.”

Anyone who is interested in helping with the cleanup is asked to contact McTavish-Antonopoulos on Facebook.