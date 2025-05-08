261363
Grand opening for Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Sicamous boat house

The new Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boat house has been officially anchored on Shuswap Lake in Sicamous, and everyone is invited to celebrate the grand opening.

After nearly eight years of planning and fundraising, the RCMSAR team and Shuswap Lifeboat Society are excited to unveil the new boat house at an event on Saturday, May 24.

The public is invited to come to the boat house at the end of the Main Street dock for the grand opening at 1 p.m., with the official ceremony and ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.

RCMSAR volunteers will be giving guided tours of the facility from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The new boat house will keep boats protected from the elements, lowering the amount of necessary maintenance and allowing for quicker response times to winter emergencies.

With additional space for a training classroom, equipment storage and a new ready room to prepare before heading out on the water, the new boat house will provide a home base for the search and rescue team.

The RCMSAR team is composed of trained volunteers who log thousands of hours every year in training and missions in order to help keep people safe on Shuswap Lake.

258994


