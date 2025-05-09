Salmon Arm entrepreneur to launch new tequila brand with special event

Photo: Sueños Tequila Gord Erickson poses with the agave harvest at the Sueños distillery

Salmon Arm entrepreneur Gord Erickson is celebrating the Canadian launch of his tequila brand with a special celebration behind the Hideaway Liquor Store on May 31.

Sueños Tequila is a small batch tequila made from 100 per cent in-house grown blue agave.

Erickson's event, Sueños Unbottled will include live music, food and the first pours of Sueños Tequila in Canada.

“This is where it all started for me,” Erickson said. “It means a lot to bring something back to the community that supported me from day one. This night is for Salmon Arm.”

The launch will include a free Sueños Tequila tasting from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for the full Sueños Unbottled experience taking place from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The event will feature live performances from The Whisky Danglers and the Famous Players, as well as buffet-style food service from the Crown & Anchor pub. There will be a special announcement Erickson said is tied to Salmon Arm’s hospitality legacy.

Tickets for the event cost $42.50 each, and include two drink tickets. They are on sale now on the Sueños Tequila website.