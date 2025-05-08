262719
Salmon Arm man facing new charges after breaching no-contact order, Mounties say

Police say a Salmon Arm man is facing two new charges after he was spotted breaking the conditions of his probation.

On April 18 at about 4 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP on First Nations Road spotted a man in breach of his probation conditions.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were on scene for an unrelated matter and observed an intoxicated man in the presence of a person he was on court conditions to have no contact with,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Police received charge approval against Tristan August-Sjodin for two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

When Sjodin attended his bail hearing, he was denied bail by the judge and remanded into custody until the upcoming trial for the two charges.

