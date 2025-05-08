Salmon Arm RCMP kept busy with increase in counterfeit cigarettes, ongoing child pornography case

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP RCMP on a foot patrol in downtown Salmon Arm.

An ongoing case involving a repeat offender and child sexual abuse and exploitation material and an increase in counterfeit cigarettes have kept Salmon Arm Mounties busy for the last few months, according to the head of the detachment.

At the April 28 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott gave his first quarterly report for 2025.

“Our GIS team has been involved in a significant file involving child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and we afforded a report to Crown counsel recommending numerous charges against an individual who is a repeat offender,” Scott said.

“Our members have also seen an increase in counterfeit cigarettes in the community, and there's been an increase in seizures of these cigarettes.”

He told council his team has been working on multiple missing persons files this quarter, including Derrick Ryde, who has been missing since February.

“We have been working with Shuswap Search and Rescue as well as the family in trying to locate Mr. Ryde,” Scott said.

He told council his detachment is working to have a more visible presence in the community with extra foot patrols.

“We've increased our foot patrols in the city core, including at the farmer’s market and community events,” he said.

“We've increased our foot patrols and regular patrols at the Silverbacks games too, while they were playing.”

He added RCMP officers took part in the BCHL All Star weekend in January by measuring the puck speed for the hardest shot competition.

As part of their focus on community policing, officers have also been working with local schools.

“We have actively been working with our local schools and community groups, presenting on topics including scams, safe social media use and safety related to motorized scooters,” Scott said.

“And our members have been working proactively with bylaws and dealing with a few problem residences and people in town.”

He said an electric patrol vehicle, a fully marked Ford Lightning, will soon be arriving at the detachment.

Staff Sgt. Shaun Begg was also in attendance at the council meeting as a representative of the southeast district RCMP headquarters.

Councillors thanked Scott and his detachment for their hard work. Some councillors had a request directed at the southeast district.

“I will take this opportunity…to bring up, once again, the rural urban split, and the fact that in my 20 years on council, I don't think we've seen an increase in our rural policing,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “And I'm sure that puts pressures on our urban policing.

“We've brought it to the province every time we go to UBCM [Union of B.C. Municipalities], and probably will again this year, but while you're here from southeast, just realize that I think the numbers would show that it's needed to have one more officer in rural.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond thanked Scott for the increased foot patrols.

“That's an important piece in community policing, and I am fully confident that there will be good outcomes as a result," she said.

Scott said the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment is currently operating at 81 per cent staffing capacity, with two more constables expected to be joining the detachment by this summer.