Five Alarm Funk to headline Spring Trails Celebration marking 20 years for Shuswap Trail Alliance

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance Attendees enjoying last year's Spring Trails Celebration

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is getting funky for its 20th anniversary, with musical group Five Alarm Funk set to perform at this year’s Spring Trails Celebration.

“We are grateful to have an opportunity to celebrate our 20th year in operation. This is a public event, and we hope to see the entire community including our municipal and regional partners, the trail volunteers, stewards, trail users and more,” said Jen Bellhouse, executive director of the STA.

“The collaboration between governments, organizations, and multiple user groups is something to commemorate, and the Shuswap Trail Alliance would like the opportunity to celebrate trails with the people who make them possible.”

The Spring Trails Celebration falls on the fifth annual B.C. Trails Day, held on on June 7. Shuswap Trail Alliance will celebrate with a family friendly event featuring face painting, a sand pit, live music, food trucks and local beverage gardens.

The band formerly known as Six Shades of Grey will open the festivities with a new member and a new name. Now calling themselves The Shades, this genre-hopping band plays country, folk, blues, classic rock and more.

Then, Five Alarm Funk will take the stage with a high-energy performance that is known across Canada and around the world.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camping or lawn chairs and water bottles with free water refills provided by H2O4U water stations.

Tickets are on sale now and available on the Shuswap Trail Alliance website. Tickets cost $35 and everyone 18 and under gets in free.