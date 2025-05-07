CSRD to address Newsome Creek erosion, noting rising risks for properties, water quality

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Spring runoff in Newsome Creek is causing ongoing issues as banks continue to erode and undercut creekside properties

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it is working with B.C.'s ministry of transportation to stabilize eroding banks along Sorrento's Newsome Creek, which are posing a risk to properties and affecting water quality in the area.

The CSRD released a statement Wednesday which detailed efforts to address the ongoing issue.

“Since 2016, runoff in Newsome Creek has degraded the steep banks to the point where it is undermining the foundations of several homes and posing a risk to other properties,” the statement reads.

The CSRD said spring runoff is making the issue worse every year, and the stability of the creek banks continues to be affected.

Erosion is causing additional sediment levels in the creek, which is affecting the Sorrento water system. The Sorrento area was put on a water quality advisory last month due to the added sediment potentially disrupting water disinfection systems.

In 2019, the CSRD commissioned a study which showed extensive rehabilitation work will be necessary in order to stabilize the slope in affected areas of the creek.

Part of the necessary work includes enlarging a Ministry of Transportation and Transit culvert along Highway 1 in the Sorrento area.

“We are hopeful that by working together with the ministry, we can provide the affected residents some additional safety and peace of mind, and also ensure better water quality for the community as a whole,” said Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services.

“This has been a long process, and we look forward to being able to get the shovels in the ground on this one."

The CSRD will be applying for grant funding in order to pay for the bank stabilization project, which will also include restored fish habitat along the creek.