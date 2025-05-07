257979
Salmon Arm police say drunk driver was reportedly 'passing out behind the wheel'

'All over the road' on Hwy 1

A drunk driver who “appeared to be passing out behind the wheel" was caught by Salmon Arm RCMP on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On April 18 at about 6 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a possible drunk driver in a black GMC Sierra on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police were told the pickup truck was “all over the road. "

“Police located the vehicle and the driver was exhibiting symptoms of being impaired by alcohol,” Hodges said.

The 56-year-old male driver was issued a breath demand that resulted in a fail reading.

He received a 90-day driving prohibition, and the GMC was impounded for 30 days.

Police further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.

