Salmon Arm police say drunk driver was reportedly 'passing out behind the wheel'

Photo: Glacier Media
FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP caught a drunk driver who was reportedly nearly passing out behind the wheel
A drunk driver who “appeared to be passing out behind the wheel" was caught by Salmon Arm RCMP on the Trans-Canada Highway.
On April 18 at about 6 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a possible drunk driver in a black GMC Sierra on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police were told the pickup truck was “all over the road. "
“Police located the vehicle and the driver was exhibiting symptoms of being impaired by alcohol,” Hodges said.
The 56-year-old male driver was issued a breath demand that resulted in a fail reading.
He received a 90-day driving prohibition, and the GMC was impounded for 30 days.
Police further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.