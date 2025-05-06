Truck impounded after Salmon Arm man caught driving drunk without insurance, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo File - Salmon Arm RCMP caught a drunk driver who also did not have valid insurance

Mounties say a Salmon Arm driver who was caught driving intoxicated and without valid insurance tried to tell officers it was okay he was driving since he was busy with work.

On April 25 at about 1 a.m., Salmon Arm police patrolling Lakeshore Drive saw a grey Ford F-350 driving without insurance.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver claimed because he was busy working, it’s okay to drive without insurance,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The 27-year-old male driver stated his last alcoholic beverage was around 7 p.m., and was not displaying any obvious signs of intoxication.”

Police conducted a breath demand and the driver blew a fail on both his first and second attempt.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Ford F-350 was impounded for 30 days.

The matter was later referred to RoadSafetyBC.