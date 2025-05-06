Springfest takes over Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm this Saturday

Photo: Shuswap Community Events Society Celebrate Springfest this Saturday on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm

Celebrate the season with Springfest this Saturday.

The annual free street festival will take place on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event features a wide array of family-oriented activities, including face painting, street musicians, clowns, jugglers, food trucks, vendors and more.

The event takes place during the Salty Dog Enduro bike race every year in order to bring participants from the race into town to engage with local businesses, attractions and the Salmon Arm community.