Tired man wears out welcome trying to sleep outside Salmon Arm church

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP were called to ask a local man to attempting to sleep outside a church to move along

A sleepy man wore out his welcome at a local church, according to Salmon Arm RCMP.

On April 17 at about 4:45 p.m., police were called to a local church for a complaint of a man refusing to leave the church premises.

The caller reported the man was allegedly trying to sleep outside the building.

“Police attended and advised the man he had to move along and off the property,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The man pointed out a sign that read ‘Everyone Welcome,’ and believed the sign was misleading due to church representatives and police requesting him to leave as he was no longer welcome.”

Mounties continued to explain to the man why he could not stay at the church and eventually were able to convince him to move along.