Salmon Arm council requests report on differential pricing options; could implement as soon as 2026

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city council requested a new report on making visitors pay more to use city rec facilities

Differential pricing for Salmon Arm recreational facilities could be coming as soon as 2026 depending on the outcome of a staff report requested by Salmon Arm city council.

Council has discussed charging non-Salmon Arm residents more to use recreational facilities several times following a year-long information gathering effort to identify how many out of town residents use Salmon Arm facilities.

Fifty per cent of the maintenance costs for facilities comes from taxes collected by the city, which has led some councillors to call for the implementation of differential pricing to help cover rising maintenance costs.

At an April 28 council meeting, elected officials put forward a motion directing staff to look into options for implementing differential pricing, as well as investigating the possible impact of those options.

“This issue of non-city users not paying a commensurate share of rec facilities through taxation is not unusual throughout the province,” said Coun. Tim Lavery, as he introduced the motion.

“It's not unique to Salmon Arm. It's a pretty common bone of contention in many jurisdictions about how to find a fair funding solution for this, and what we have in front of us today is a critically important first step, in my view.”

The motion called for staff to come back with a report reviewing models in place in other cities. The requested report will recommend options for differential pricing or funding agreements with nearby electoral areas.

Lavery noted he was particularly interested in successful formulas used in other jurisdictions to calculate cost sharing with other electoral districts.

“I would like to hear a staff recommendation of a proposed timeline for implementation, if it is a residency-based pricing model, that would be effective as well as appropriate for staff to properly put in place,” he added.

Noting although the motion requests a report from staff at the Aug. 25 city council meeting, Lavery said he supported a measured approach to implementation, requesting "we take our time and we get it right.”

Other councillors were in support of the motion but some disagreed with Lavery’s timeline.

“Coun. Lavery's right, this is a significant issue throughout the province,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“And I would suggest that the results we're going to get will show that we are probably the least supported regionally for our rec facilities that are shared.”

He added while he appreciates the need to get it right, he said if council decides to move forward with differential pricing, he believes it should be put in place for 2026.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she is interested in seeing what kind of information comes from the report.

She said some out of town residents who wrote letters opposed to differential pricing claimed coming to Salmon Arm recreational facilities led to them spending money elsewhere in the city.

“They drop their child off at the arena for an hour and a half hockey practice, and they go pick up groceries, and they probably eat a restaurant meal while they're waiting or they go to a coffee shop," Lindgren said.

“I wondered whether or not we have any information about that, or any way to collect information about…what kind of economic impact it will have if we drive people to perhaps take their kids to their activities in Vernon instead of Salmon Arm, for instance."

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, said staff would talk to the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society to see what kind of information they could gather.

The motion to have staff prepare a detailed report on strategies for implementing differential pricing or shared recreational pricing agreements passed unanimously.

Staff is expected to return with a report at the Aug. 25 regular council meeting.