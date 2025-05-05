261881
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm Rotary Club supports palliative care room upgrades at long-term care home

Upgrades for palliative care

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club has donated more than $26,000 in furniture and electronics to publicly-funded long term care facility Bastion Place.

Bastion Place includes 80 publicly funded beds operated by Interior Health.

The rotary club helped upgrade the furniture in three palliative care rooms with a new La-Z-Boy recliner, side table, four-drawer chest and 42-inch smart T.V.

The family room, which is used by residents and their visitors, also received a new sofa with a matching chair and a 42 inch smart TV.

Bastion Place also received three new wheelchairs from the rotary club to help residents with mobility issues.

Sarah Sigurdson, director of public relations for the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, said the project was possible through community support.

“With the help of City Furniture and National Seating and Mobility, we were able to purchase these items in a cost effective way,” Sigurdson said.

“These public endeavours by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm are possible due to the public support of their local programs, such as Fly the Flag program.”

Learn more about the Salmon Arm Rotary Club via its website, or join them for a meeting at noon on Mondays in the Greenspace at First Community.

