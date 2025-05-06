Police warn Salmon Arm residents about fraudster targeting e-bike, e-scooter sellers

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Mounties are warning Salmon Arm residents about a fraudster targeting people selling e-bikes and e-scooters online.

Mounties are warning people about a fraudster targeting sellers of e-bikes and e-scooters in the Salmon Arm area.

In a statement, Salmon Arm RCMP warned residents to be wary of someone described as a white man in his 40s who has been targeting sellers on Facebook marketplace.

“The fraudster has been targeting e-bikes and e-scooters to purchase, and claims to have sent an e-transfer to the seller,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Sellers, however, are then unable to receive the e-transfer because it is cancelled after they have left the item with the fraudster and departed.”

The fraudster has been asking sellers to meet him in Canoe, near 50A Street NE.

Police reminded the public to exercise extreme caution when using e-transfers, because it allows opportunities for both buyer and seller to be scammed.

“Salmon Arm RCMP continue to discourage the public from sending or receiving e-transfers from people you do not know, unless it is money you are willing to lose,” Hodges said.

“We recommend using cash as much as possible, meeting in public places or even your local police detachment parking lot, and ensuring you have received payment in full before handing over any item you are selling.”

For more information about common scams and how to protect yourself you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or the RCMP’s frauds and scams safety tip webpage.