Long weekend traffic blitz sees $5K in drugs taken off street: RCMP

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm RCMP seized drugs worth more than $5k in Easter weekend traffic blitz

Salmon Arm RCMP seized $5,000 worth of street drugs over the Easter long weekend as part of what they called a “proactive traffic blitz.”

Mounties said they stopped multiple vehicles in downtown Salmon Arm over the weekend of April 19 and 20 for various driving and vehicle infractions as part of this operation.

“Salmon Arm RCMP continue to target local drug traffickers, as well as other suspicious vehicles,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“While this was a focused traffic blitz, these traffic stops for motor vehicle act infractions have resulted in removing drugs off the streets of Salmon Arm.”

Numerous drugs were seized from five vehicles over the course of the weekend. Police seized 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, 30 grams of suspected cocaine, 128 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 34 grams of suspected ketamine, 23 grams of suspected MDMA and 355 pills of prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Mounties estimated the total quantity of drugs to have an approximate value of $5,000 excluding the 355 pills seized.