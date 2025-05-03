Salmon Arm city council awards $1.5 million paving contract to Okanagan Aggregates

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm council approves $1.5 million paving contract to Okanagan Aggregates

The City of Salmon Arm has awarded a $1.5 million contract for the city’s annual paving program.

At the April 28 city council meeting, Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, presented council with a report recommending the contract be awarded to Okanagan Aggregates.

Niewenhuizen said while Okanagan Aggregates submitted the lowest bid for the contract at $1,667,580, this was still higher than what was budgeted for the 2025 paving program.

He said staff would remove some planned projects in order to bring the contract price down to an amount that is within the current budget of $1,505,000.

“Essentially, we are requesting that the award go to Okanagan Aggregates in accordance with the unit price specified in the tender, incorporating the 10 per cent variance, and we will do our best to maintain that $1.5 million budget,” Niewenhuizen said.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked if staff could report back on how much it cost to pave a specified number of kilometres following this year’s paving program.

“We think paving, that's great,” Lavery said. “We all think it's great, but we don't really get the full cost of what it does cost, and it's a metric I would love to have handy.”

Staff said they could provide that information following this year’s paving efforts.

Other councillors noted even with such a big contract, staff is working hard to keep spending down.

“I think the only thing I would add is $1.5 million seems like a big number to people, but I want residents to know that if we were doing what is recommended by the consultants who say, 'Here's what you need to do to keep your roads at a certain percentage,' we’d be probably spending double or triple this,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “So I appreciate what staff does.

“I think overall, compared to other communities, we're in good shape, but as staff always reminds us in budget, we could be spending probably double, quite easily.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed with Flynn, and noted all of the money collected from the parcel tax is allocated for asphalt overlay. However, council put aside an extra $400,000 in the budget to try to cover the anticipated costs of annual paving.

Council voted unanimously to award the $1.5 million paving contract to Okanagan Aggregates.