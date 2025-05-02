North Shuswap raises $8,000 in less than 24 hours to support local food truck and live music venue

Photo: Gofundme/finedforhavingfun Customers enjoying live music at Be Teased Food Truck in Scotch Creek

A huge outpouring of community support helped a North Shuswap food truck and music venue raise more than $8,000 in 24 hours.

The Be Teased Food Truck in Scotch Creek offers tea-infused food, delicious cocktails and often hosts live music events.

In March, the food truck was hit with a $7,000 fine from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch after investigators found the food truck to be operating in contravention to its food primary liquor licence during a live performance from an AC/DC tribute band.

Investigators noted the presence of lawn games and attendees being allowed to dance near the stage among other elements that “shifted the focus away from food,” which contravened the rules of a food-primary licence.

A GoFundMe organized by North Shuswap Small Business Support launched on April 29, looking to raise $8,000 in order to cover the $7,000 fine as well as an additional $1,000 fine the GoFundMe organizer claimed was levied after business owner Sharon Toews was seen “doing the limbo.”

It also stated Toews could be forced to scale back or shut down the business if she did not receive community help to pay the fines.

However, less than 24 hours after launching the fundraising effort, the GoFundMe had raised $6,950. An update from the organizer noted with additional e-transfers directly to Toews, the community had quickly surpassed the $8,000 amount.

The update stated the GoFundMe would be deleted since the goal amount was raised, and all funds raised would go towards paying the fines.

The final update on the GoFundMe included a message from Toews herself thanking the community for their support and vowing to make “summer 2025 the best yet.”