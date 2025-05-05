261995
Salmon Arm residents reminded of waste collection bylaw as bears come out of hibernation

Secure waste from wildlife

The City of Salmon Arm is reminding residents to follow all curbside collection bylaw requirements to mitigate the risk of encounters with bears and other wildlife.

In a statement, the city said it has received reports about bears emerging from hibernation.

In order to avoid conflict with newly awakened and hungry bears, residents are reminded to not put garbage, recycling or organic waste bins out for collection until the morning of their scheduled collection day.

“Place your bins at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day,” reads a social media post from the city.

“Do not set them out the night before, as this can attract bears and other wildlife.”

The city also reminded residents that bins must be securely stored in a garage, shed or other area not accessible to wildlife.

Residents caught putting their bins out the night before collection or improperly storing them could face a $150 fine under the terms of the bylaw.

To learn more about the city’s curbside collection bylaw, visit the City of Salmon Arm website, call 250-803-4000 or email [email protected].

