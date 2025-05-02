B.C. Wildlife Federation to important issues facing B.C. fish, wildlife and habitat

Photo: British Columbia Wildlife Federation Jesse Zeman, executive director of BCWF will host free information event tonight in Salmon Arm

A local hunting and outdoors store is hosting a free event Friday night to discuss issues facing local fish, wildlife and their habitats.

Westside Stores is welcoming Jesse Zeman, executive director of the British Columbia Wildlife Federation, who will focus his talk on invasive mussels, chronic wasting disease, whirling disease and bringing controlled burns back to B.C. forests.

The BCWF is working to lobby the government for more funding to check boats for invasive mussels at the border, and fight the transmission of whirling disease, which has been been confirmed to have spread to fish in Kootenay Lake.

BCWF is also working with biologists to better understand the impacts of chronic wasting disease on deer populations and how to combat the spread.

The final topic of discussion will be about BCWF’s efforts to bring controlled burns back to B.C. forests in order to promote forest health and better mitigate the dangers of wildfire.

Zeman will answer questions from attendees following his presentation.

This event is free to attend, and participants will be able to enjoy a light snack and B.C.-brewed beer at the event.

The session will take place at 6 p.m. at Westside Stores, located in the Westgate Mall at 2090 10 Ave. SE, Salmon Arm.