Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass looking east

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed Friday afternoon between Revelstoke and Golden.

Avalanche control work between Jumping Creek Road and Beaver Valley Road is expected to start at 1 p.m. Friday. The project will require the highway to close in both directions for about five hours.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans as no detours are available.

Visit DriveBC for up-to-date highway closure information.