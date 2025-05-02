Salmon Arm council iced plans to allow for earlier constructions starts during summer months after icy public response

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - Salmon Arm nixes plans to modify noise prevention bylaw to allow for earlier construction start

Salmon Arm council has put plans to modify the city's noise prevention bylaw on ice after receiving a chilly response on public surveys.

The city was considering changing the municipality's noise prevention bylaw to allow construction to begin at 6 a.m., one hour earlier than what is currently allowed, in order to help workers beat the heat during hot summer months.

At the April 28 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, gave a report on the public response to the proposed change in hours.

Buxton noted the proposal stemmed from an email council received last summer suggesting the idea, and staff launched a short survey to gauge public opinion.

“There are 163 responses to the survey,” Buxton said. “Fifty supportive of the changes, and 113 not supportive.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he accepted the response from the public, but noted comments submitted with the unsupportive responses showed many of them were opposed for other reasons than actual construction noise.

Other councillors also felt there might still be something that could still be done.

“I'm sort of in the middle of this one,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “I understand and totally support starting earlier. ...Especially with the climate getting hotter.

"I wondered if there might be a way to get the best of both worlds."

Lindgren proposed a bylaw that would allow earlier starts for construction not located within residential neighbourhoods.

Buxton said a bylaw like that could be created, but staff already issue exemptions to the existing noise prevention bylaw for scenarios like that.

Coun. Tim Lavery said in his mind, the people have spoken.

“I'm personally not interested in moving this forward,” Lavery said. “I do think it's a legitimate issue, but… in my view, I think we carry on as we are, and if there's a further request fully accompanied by support, then I'd be open to doing it.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed with Lavery.

“I think council has tried hard to be creative, to try to eliminate that afternoon working in the hot sun concern… but thank you to all who responded,” he said.

He pointed out the survey results showed seven out of 10 people were not in favour of the changes.

“We asked the community what they wished, and they've told us quite strongly that they would like the bylaw to remain the way it is,” he said.

“If it was just me only making the decision, it might be a different one, but I don't think we can go out and ask the community what they think and then make a decision not based on the input we got.”

Last summer, during a stretch of exceptionally hot weather, the City of Penticton provided a two-week noise prevention bylaw exemption to construction projects allowing for a 6 a.m. start.