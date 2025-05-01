Summerlands Rodeo Grounds to host gymkhana fundraiser for Salmon Arm-based horse rescue

Photo: Summerland Rodeo Grounds The Summerland Rodeo Grounds will host a charity gymkhana to support a Salmon Arm-based horse rescue.

A Salmon Arm-based horse rescue is teaming up with the Summerland Rodeo Grounds for a special charity gymkhana on Saturday, May 24.

Money raised through this event will support Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue, an organization that takes in horses that are abused, neglected, or destined for a slaughterhouse and gives them a second chance at life.

Carly Marchand provides the animals with the training and veterinary treatment they need until they are fully rehabilitated and ready for adoption.

The Charity Gymkhana will feature barrel racing, pole bending, keyhole, stake race, a barbeque and much more.

They are hoping to raise $20,000 before June in order to help the rescue remain in operation.

The gymkhana will kick off at 10 a.m. More information about the event can be found on Facebook.