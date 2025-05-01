261039
Salmon Arm News  

Two women-led Shuswap businesses team up to raise money for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Smoothies for a cause

Two women-led businesses in Salmon Arm have joined forces to honour Sexual Assault Prevention Month by raising money for a healing retreat that helps survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

The Nom Shuswap and U Grow Girl are teaming up to launch the Sip with Purpose fundraising event, which will run from May 1 to June 30.

For every haskap smoothie sold at The Nom Shuswap, $1 will be donated directly to U Grow Girl’s Time to Heal retreat.

This retreat is Canada’s only free healing retreat for women who have survived childhood sexual abuse. U Grow Girl said there are currently more than 100 women on the waiting list for the next retreat.

The haskap berries used in the smoothies are all grown by childhood sexual abuse survivors at the U Grow Girl farm.

“Good food fuels good change,” said Raelyn Lachapelle and Cassie Walters, co-owners of The Nom Shuswap. “We’re proud to serve up healing right here at home, one smoothie at a time.”

Their business offers health-conscious pre-ordered meal prep, fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices and grab and go meals.

“At U Grow Girl, we believe when a woman heals, an entire community heals,” said Leha Marshall, co-founder of U Grow Girl. “This is women supporting women, and it’s making a real, tangible difference.”

To take part in the fundraiser, visit The Nom Shuswap at 350b Ross St. NE in Salmon Arm, or pre-order a smoothie on the business website.

Learn more about the Time to Heal Retreat and other healing programs at the U Grow Girl website.

