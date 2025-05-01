Sicamous council reminds residents dogs need to be under control at all times, even at the dog park

Photo: Pexels.com FILE - Sicamous council reminds residents to remain in control of their dogs at all times

Sicamous council wants to remind residents that they need to be in control of their dogs even when they are in the off-leash dog park.

At the April 23 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting, discussion turned to complaints about aggressive dogs in the off-leash dog park during a presentation from the district bylaw enforcement officer.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev asked bylaw enforcement what they could do about complaints of aggressive dogs in the dog park.

“If there is a dog owner whose dog is not behaving appropriately, it's up to the dog owner to control their animal,” said Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer.

“If there is an ongoing issue… bylaw enforcement could be called, or the RCMP could be called.”

Sicamous has a large unfenced off-leash dog park located at 1450 Solsqua Road.

Mayor Colleen Anderson wondered whether a social media campaign could be appropriate or perhaps additional signage.

“I think that it is a great opportunity, especially with more people getting out to the dog park with the nicer weather,” said Campton Hancock communications coordinator.

Mayor Anderson added she feels it’s important to remind residents the dog park is the only place dogs are allowed off leash.

“I see tons of dogs at Old Town Bay off leash, and… they jump up on people's vehicles, they scratch the paint,” she explained. “Their parents aren't paying attention to them, and they're, not picking up after them because they don't know where they're doing their business.”

“We really need to send that message that if you're going to be a dog owner, please be a good dog owner.”

Coun. Siobhan Rich said it all comes down to dog owners remaining in control of their pets.

“I have been doing off-leash dog parks for 35 years,” she explained. “Working with the City of Vancouver and then the City of Surrey and now here in Sicamous.”

“I think the biggest thing that we're missing here is signage that says your dog needs to be under control and that is literally it.”

“If you lose your dog, your dog should be under control, if your dog eats a little dog, your dog should be under control, if your little dog eats a big dog, your dog needs to be under control,” she added.

“I think that needs to be our message throughout our community… it is your responsibility that your dog is under control, period.”

Despite discussion that more signage is needed at the dog park, no official motion was voted on to increase signage at the dog park and no social media posts have been posted by the district yet.