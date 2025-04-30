Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge to open for the season starting May 2

Photo: Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Mammoth donkey Guinness with cat pal Butternut

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge is preparing to open its doors for the summer even after the loss of co-founder Shirley Mainprize who died earlier this year.

Rob Miller, co-founder of the refuge and Mainprize's husband, said operating the refuge is part of his way to honour her legacy.

“Shirley was dedicated to the donkeys and her wish was to continue the Refuge legacy of care, education and connection with our visitors,” Miller said.

The Donkey Refuge will officially open for visits from May 2 until Sept. 7 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The refuge provides a home and loving care for over 100 neglected, abused or unwanted donkeys and mules.

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge is also happy to announce a special 50th birthday celebration for Rooster, the oldest donkey at the rescue.

Rooster’s birthday will be celebrated on Sunday, May 25, with cake and ice cream donated by Safety Mart Foods in Chase.

Right now, all donations to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge are being matched by charity partner Sakura’s Hope Foundation. The foundation will match up to $50,000 in donations to help support donkey care and comfort.

“We deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of everyone at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge in caring for the animals and educating the public,” said a foundation spokesperson.

“We recognize how vital it is to support their ongoing efforts and hope the match inspires donors to contribute, making this fundraiser a success.”

The refuge is trying to raise $120,000 before June 30. This total is about a quarter of their annual costs.

“Every donation helps and we are extremely lucky to be supported by our community,” said Miller.

He also thanked Trouw Nutrition and Hi-Pro Feeds for their generous contribution of Canadian-made Step Right Premium Equine Feed, which he said saves the refuge thousands of dollars a year in feed costs.

To make a donation or to learn more about Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge you can visit its website.