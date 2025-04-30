Four plays scheduled as Shuswap Theatre hosts Ozone Drama Festival

Photo: Shuswap Theatre Society Shuswap Theatre Society members from the committee that planned the Ozone Drama Festival

Shuswap theatre enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see four plays in four days as the annual Ozone or Okanagan Zone Drama Festival is hosted at the Shuswap Theatre from May 19 to 23.

This year's festival performances include The Virgin Trial from The Shuswap Theatre Society on May 19, Tuesdays with Morrie from Armstrong's Asparagus Community Theatre on May 20, Radium Girls from Vernon-based Powerhouse Theatre on May 21, and Steel Magnolias from Oliver's own South Okanagan Players on May 22.

Alongside the performances, the festival features a brief critique from a professional adjudicator after each show. Ticket holders are welcome to join the cast and adjudicator for a more detailed two-hour “coffee critique” the following morning.

This year, Kathryn Shaw has been named as the festival adjudicator.

Shaw brings a wealth of theatre experience as a director, actor, educator and playwright.

She spent 35 years as the artistic director of Studio 58 at Langara College, and has taught acting for both professional and community groups in B.C., Nova Scotia and Manitoba.

The festival offers an opportunity for performers and theatre goers to learn more about the craft of theatre.

The festival week will culminate with a special awards banquet where participating theatre troupes will receive Oscar-style awards for the performances that week.

The group chosen for the Best Production award will go on to perform at the provincial theatre festival in Fort St. John from July 6 to 12.

To learn more about the plays or purchase tickets, visit the Shuswap Theatre Society website.