Eagle Valley Arts Council plans mural marking 100 years for Red Barn Arts Centre

Photo: Eagle Valley Arts Council Eagle Valley Arts Council planning special project to celebrate 100 years of the Red Barn Arts Centre

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is preparing a unique art project to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Red Barn Arts Centre.

At the April 23 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting, Tammy Brown, Eagle Valley Arts Council vice-president, requested a letter of support from Sicamous council for grant applications.

“In 2026, the Red Barn Arts Center is going to celebrate its 100th year anniversary, a milestone that speaks volumes about its role as a cornerstone of arts, culture and community life in our region,” Brown said.

She said to celebrate, the arts council has proposed a participatory public art project titled Windows Through Time.

The project will consist of a community mural created from individual tiles painted by members of the community containing personal memories or visions of the future of the Red Barn Arts Centre.

“When assembled, the tiles will form a large image of the barn itself, and it will summarize a century of shared stories and creative spirit,” Brown said.

“The mural will be folk art in style, and when it will incorporate visual elements that speak to the Barn’s culture and natural surroundings.”

She said the finished mural “will truly be a piece of art created by our community for our community.”

The arts council is planning to unveil the completed mural on Oct. 15, 2026, during a special community-wide centennial celebration.

It's estimated the project will cost about $25,000, and the arts council has started the grant application process in order to secure the necessary funding.

Community members will get the opportunity to have their say on the final mural design with a community survey expected to begin sometime in May. Tile registration is scheduled to open in June.

With a unanimous vote, Sicamous council agreed to provide a letter of support for the project.