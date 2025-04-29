Highway 1 to see two-hour closure between Sicamous and Revelstoke Thursday morning

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam looking west near the Clanwilliam Overhead Bridge

Motorists are being warned the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke for two hours on Thursday morning.

Blasting work between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and the Clanwilliam Overhead Bridge is expected to close 15 kilometres of the highway west of Revelstoke starting at 10 a.m.

There will be no detour available, but the blasting work is only expected to close the highway until noon.

Anyone planning to travel between Sicamous and Revelstoke that morning is advised to check DriveBC for any changes to scheduled work plans.