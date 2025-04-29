District of Sicamous thanks 40-plus volunteers for participating in the 2025 Community Cleanup

Photo: District of Sicamous Volunteers gathered for the 2025 Sicamous Community Cleanup

More than 40 volunteers answered the call and participated in the 2025 Sicamous Community Cleanup on Saturday.

The District of Sicamous posted a thank you on its website following a strong turnout at the annual event, which aims to beautify the community and prepare garden beds for summer flowers.

“Thank you for showing up, Sicamous,” read the statement. “We're so proud of the turnout, the teamwork and the spirit of our community.”

The event is organized in partnership with the Sicamous Communities in Bloom committee as a way to help prepare for the annual community gardening competition.

Last year Sicamous received a full five blooms from Communities in Bloom judges as well as a special environmental action award.

In their statement the district noted the “smiling faces” of volunteers on both cleanup and flowerbed crews and thanked the Communities in Bloom committee for their leadership and partnership for the event.