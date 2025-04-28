Incumbent Mel Arnold holds early Conservative lead in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Photo: Luc Rempel Mel Arnold's campaign office and the site of his election results event

UPDATE: 7:59

Incumbent Conservative candidate Mel Arnold is out to an early lead in the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral, with 53.9 per cent of the vote as of 7:59 p.m.

Liberal party candidate Ken Robertson is currently in second place with about 31 per cent of the vote.

Phaedra Idzan, running for the NDP, is in third with approximately 3 per cent of the vote, followed by PPC candidate Michael Henry with about 4 per cent.

Green party candidate Owen Madden is sitting at about 2 per cent of the vote.

As of the time of writing, only five polls of the 243 in the electoral district are reporting.

When Castanet checked in with the Conservatives at the site of Arnold's election night event, his campaign manager said Arnold was not yet on site.

Idzan arrived at her event at the Crown N’ Anchor Pub just after 7 p.m.

“I’m excited that we’re almost done,” Idzan said, when asked how she was feeling on election night.

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.

With about an hour left until federal election polls close, candidates in the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies are planning to watch the results come in with supporters and family.

Incumbent Conservative MP candidate Mel Arnold will be spending time with campaign supporters at his Salmon Arm campaign office, located at 31 1st St. SE.

Ken Robertson is gathered with fellow Liberal Party candidate Iain Currie and supporters at the Delta Hotel in downtown Kamloops. Currie is running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola electoral district.

Michael Henry, candidate for the People's Party of Canada, told Castanet that once voting closes he will be watching in-person as an election officer counts the ballots. Henry said once that is done, he will head home and watch the results with his family.

NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan plans to get together with supporters and watch the election night unfold from the Crown N' Anchor Pub at 995 Lakeshore Dr. W in Salmon Arm.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Check back here for updates on the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding as the election night unfolds. Coverage on the race to represent the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding is available here.

ORIGINAL: 4:33 p.m.

Election day is here, and candidates from five federal parties are running to see who will be elected to represent residents from the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding in Ottawa.

Voters are deciding between incumbent MP and Conservative party candidate Mel Arnold, Liberal candidate Ken Robertson, NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan, Green party candidate Owen Madden, and People’s Party of Canada candidate Michael Henry.

The former North Okanagan-Shuswap electoral district — which included Salmon Arm, Vernon, Armstrong, and Enderby — was won by Conservative candidate Mel Arnold in the past three elections, including most recently in 2021.

However this year, he is running in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral district which was created in the 2022 federal electoral distribution and is in effect for the first time this election.

The riding includes part of Kamloops and extends all the way to the Alberta border. It includes the cities of Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Golden, as well as Enderby and Sicamous.

Candidates have made their views known at several forums, including one that was live streamed on the Castanet website on April 22.

Affordability, housing and public safety and were top of mind for residents.

Attendees at a forum in Salmon Arm earlier this month wanted answers about the future of the carbon tax and helping seniors with the rising cost of living.

Candidates were asked how their parties would tackle crime and address concerns around affordability at an election forum held in Kamloops.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Check back here for updates on the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding as the election night unfolds. Coverage on the race to represent the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding is available here.