Five candidates vying for MP in new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies district

Photo: Luc Rempel The five Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies candidates answer questions at an All-Candidates Forum in Salmon Arm earlier this month.

Election day is here, and candidates from five federal parties are running to see who will be elected to represent residents from the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding in Ottawa.

Voters are deciding between incumbent MP and Conservative party candidate Mel Arnold, Liberal candidate Ken Robertson, NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan, Green party candidate Owen Madden, and People’s Party of Canada candidate Michael Henry.

The former North Okanagan-Shuswap electoral district — which included Salmon Arm, Vernon, Armstrong, and Enderby — was won by Conservative candidate Mel Arnold in the past three elections, including most recently in 2021.

However this year, he is running in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral district which was created in the 2022 federal electoral distribution and is in effect for the first time this election.

The riding includes part of Kamloops and extends all the way to the Alberta border. It includes the cities of Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Golden, as well as Enderby and Sicamous.

Candidates have made their views known at several forums, including one that was live streamed on the Castanet website on April 22.

Affordability, housing and public safety and were top of mind for residents.

Attendees at a forum in Salmon Arm earlier this month wanted answers about the future of the carbon tax and helping seniors with the rising cost of living.

Candidates were asked how their parties would tackle crime and address concerns around affordability at an election forum held in Kamloops.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Check back here for updates on the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding as the election night unfolds. Coverage on the race to represent the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding is available here.