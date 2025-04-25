Salmon Arm-based horse rescue hosting Tenth Anniversary Grand Gala fundraiser

Photo: Freedom's Gate Equine Rescue Carly Marchand with one of the rescued horses

A Salmon-Arm based horse rescue is hosting a special Tenth Anniversary Grand Gala event to support the rescue of abused and neglected horses.

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue is holding its fundraiser on Saturday, May 31, at Shuswap Lake Estates in Blind Bay.

Freedom’s Gate operator Carly Marchand brings abused, neglected and slaughter-bound horses to her rural Salmon Arm property and helps them to learn trust and gentleness. The animals often arrive at the rescue scared of people, and Marchand gives them a second chance at life.

Once they have been trained and had their farrier and veterinary needs met, they are put up for adoption to enjoy their newfound lease on life.

This non-profit equine rescue requires community support and fundraising in order to continue to operate.

The evening will feature delicious food provided by S'wichcraft Catering, drinks, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and more.

Tickets are on sale now.