257979
256711
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm-based horse rescue hosting Tenth Anniversary Grand Gala fundraiser

Gala supports horse rescue

- | Story: 546760

A Salmon-Arm based horse rescue is hosting a special Tenth Anniversary Grand Gala event to support the rescue of abused and neglected horses.

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue is holding its fundraiser on Saturday, May 31, at Shuswap Lake Estates in Blind Bay.

Freedom’s Gate operator Carly Marchand brings abused, neglected and slaughter-bound horses to her rural Salmon Arm property and helps them to learn trust and gentleness. The animals often arrive at the rescue scared of people, and Marchand gives them a second chance at life.

Once they have been trained and had their farrier and veterinary needs met, they are put up for adoption to enjoy their newfound lease on life.

This non-profit equine rescue requires community support and fundraising in order to continue to operate.

The evening will feature delicious food provided by S'wichcraft Catering, drinks, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

259474


253571
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122
Real Estate
5139111
205-315 Primrose Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$559,900
more details
257273




Send us your News Tips!


260273


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Otebo
Otebo Shuswap BC SPCA >


255742


259353


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
256440