Shsuwap climate advocacy groups to host screening of new wildfire documentary

Photo: Incandescence Still from new wildfire documentary Incandescence

Shuswap climate advocacy groups are holding a special screening of a new B.C. wildfire documentary.

Shuswap Climate Action, Shuswap Environmental Action and the North Shuswap Defence Committee are partnering to host a screening of Incandescence, which highlights the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire that hit Monte Lake, and 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire that hit West Kelowna.

The event will be held at the Fifth Avenue 50 Plus Activity Centre on May 1 at 7 p.m. A North Shuswap screening will be held in Celista at the North Shuswap Community Hall at 7 p.m. on May 4.

For the film, award-winning directors Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper brought together on-the-ground footage with first-person accounts from first responders, Indigenous elders and residents.

“Incandescence is a must watch for all residents of our region as a cautionary tale that will also leave you with hope for a more resilient planet,” said Julia Beatty, chair of Shuswap Climate Action Society.

“The impacts of climate change are here and wreaking huge environmental, economic, and biodiversity consequences.”

Jim Cooperman, president of Shuswap Environmental Action Society, called it a moving and complex film.

“Using spectacular footage and the voices of firefighters and victims combined with the sounds of fire, this documentary is both artistic and educational,” Cooperman said. “We see people's lives before, during, and after a firestorm destroyed everything they owned.

“As a wildfire survivor, I know how terrifying fires are and believe everyone needs to see this film to become more aware of the threat facing most people who live in rural communities and even in some cities."

Following the screening, Jake Jacobson, wildfire expert will discuss the C-100 firefighting course for property owners. A FireSmart representative will share tips on increasing residential wildfire resilience.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is by donation.