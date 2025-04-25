Ultra-athletes coming to Sicamous to see who will be the last runner standing

Photo: Lewiston Ultra Events Photo from last years BC Backyard Ultra in Sicamous

Ultra-athletes from across Canada have arrived in Sicamous to take on a unique running challenge.

The BC Backyard Ultra begins Friday as athletes compete to see who will be the last runner standing.

In this event, runners will need to complete a seven kilometre lap every hour in order to remain in this endurance event. Any runner unable to complete their lap within the one hour time limit is eliminated.

Runners who successfully complete the lap within the hour are able to rest and recover until the top of the next hour when they will have to start out on another lap.

Last year’s winner Mitch LeBlanc completed 40 laps for a total of 268.2 kilometres to take the title of BC Backyard Ultra Champion.

The event will be taking place at Sicamous Beach Park, on Silver Sands Road and at the Eagle River Nature Park. Participants and support teams will be camped at the Sicamous Beach Park until the end of the event.

The Eagle River Nature Park will be closed for the duration of the event.

The winner of the event will win up to $1,000 in prize money and qualify for the 2025 World Championship in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.