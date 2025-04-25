Where they stand: Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies candidates discuss Trans-Canada Highway improvement plans

Photo: Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Federal election candidates for the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding were asked about their parties' commitments for improving safety on Highway 1.

With the federal election coming up on April 28, Castanet caught up with candidates in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding to ask them about what they and their parties will do to improve safety on the Trans-Canada Highway, particularly where it passes through national parks — stretches which are under federal jurisdiction.

Liberals promise $5 billion for new trade infrastructure

Ken Robertson, Liberal party candidate, said discussions around enabling interprovincial trade brings new importance to the infrastructure that links Canada.

“I believe this work is urgent for both safety and trade,” Robertson said. “Interprovincial trade has gained new attention following Donald Trump’s trade war and tariff threats. This brings more attention to roadways.”

He said a Mark Carney-led Liberal government would spend $5 billion on a new Trade Diversification Corridor Fund, to build infrastructure "that will help diversify our trade partners, create good jobs and drive economic growth."

“This fund will accelerate nation-building projects such as railroads, highways, inland terminals, ports, and airports," he said.

“Our plan will build one Canadian economy and diversify our trade away from the United States.”

Conservatives point to infrastructure track record

Incumbent MP and Conservative party candidate Mel Arnold said he believes Highway 1 needs more resources.

“The Trans-Canada Highway connects Canada and requires ongoing resources to ensure it is keeping pace with Canadians’ needs,” Arnold said.

“Conservatives understand this, which is why the last Conservative government worked with the province to deliver major improvements for Highway 1 through Phases 1 (2006), 2 (2007), 3 East (2011), and 3 West (2013) of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project.”

He said Conservatives also helped oversee new bridges being built at Three Valley Gap and Salmon River, as well as the four lane expansion of Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm to Blind Bay and west of Chase to Kamloops.

“I will continue to advocate for ongoing improvements,” he added.

NDP calling for national infrastructure strategy

Phaedra Idzan, NDP candidate, said she knows firsthand about problems with the Trans-Canada Highway, noting she's had frequent close calls involving commercial vehicles. She said she's met with Parks Canada staff and is committed to addressing the issues, no matter the results of the election.

"In our national parks, this highway remains outdated and unsafe, which is simply unacceptable in 2025," she said.

She added the NDP is calling for a new national infrastructure strategy that prioritizes safety and resilience, including speeding up twinning projects and ensuring highway sections through Glacier and Yoho National Parks "get the investment they urgently need."

She said the party supports a “Build Canadian” plan that would create local jobs and set urgent timelines to reflect risks faced by residents using the highway.

“Unlike the Liberals and Conservatives, who have a record of delaying or cutting funding, we will treat Highway 1 as the priority it is,” Idzan added.

Greens support 10-year upgrade plan for Highway 1

Owen Madden, Green party candidate, said he’s well aware of the dangers of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“We've lost too many lives on Highway 1 in recent years,” he said, noting two young people from Salmon Arm were recently lost in a crash in Malakwa.

“Twinning of sections of the highway would add to the safety of the route overall," Madden said.

"we support a 10-year federally funded upgrade plan focused on twinning key sections for safety and climate resilience.”

He said under a Green Party-led government, this project would prioritize Indigenous collaboration, climate-friendly design and a network of electric vehicle recharge stations.

PPC prepared to invest in infrastructure

Michael Henry, People’s Party of Canada candidate, said his party is prepared to invest in essential infrastructure.

“The People’s Party of Canada believes in investing in essential infrastructure, not bloated bureaucracy,” Henry said, adding Highway 1 provides a critical economic and safety corridor that requires modernization.

“We would prioritize updating dangerous two-lane sections, especially in high-traffic areas like the national [parks, within 5 to 10 years through streamlined approvals and efficient spending," he said.

He said the PPC understands planning vehicle corridor improvements through national parks requires rigorous consideration of natural habitats.

“We oppose endless delays from federal red tape and environmental over regulation,” he said. “Canadians deserve a safe, efficient highway system now, not decades from now.”