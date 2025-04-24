Salmon Arm RCMP say drunk driver caught with empty booze cans in backseat

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP say a drunk driver was caught with empty cans of alcoholic iced tea in his backseat

Salmon Arm Mounties say they caught a drunk driver after spotting empty booze cans littering the backseat of his Jeep.

According to police, officers patrolling the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and 30th Street NE spotted an older red Jeep speeding at about 10:30 p.m. on March 26.

When police pulled the Jeep over, officers allegedly saw empty containers of alcoholic iced tea in the rear seat.

“The driver had slurred speech and stated his last alcoholic beverage was one hour prior,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“A breath demand was conducted, where the driver blew a fail.”

Police said the driver of the Jeep declined his right to a second test and received a 90 day driving prohibition.

The Jeep was impounded for 30 days and the matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.