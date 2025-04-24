Fire department posts heartfelt tribute to junior firefighter who died in hiking accident

Photo: Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department The Sunnybrae Tappen Firehall with the flag at half-mast

A teen who died Monday after falling while hiking Bastion Mountain was honoured with a heartfelt tribute from a local fire department, which identified him as a junior firefighter and beloved member of the firehall.

The Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department posted a heartfelt tribute to the 17-year-old who died Monday in a tragic hiking accident.

The teen was hiking on Bastion Mountain with two friends when he slipped and fell off a 200-foot cliff.

“This 17-year-old was a junior firefighter with our department who lived his life with zest and integrity, and was an inspiration to us all,” reads a social media post from the fire department.

“No one in our fire family was unaffected by his exuberant, curious and respectful presence, and none is unaffected by his passing.”

Attached to the post was a picture of the firehall with the flag flying at half mast in honour of the teen — a tribute matched by the Salmon Arm Fire Department in a show of solidarity.

“At the request of his family, 3 of our officers stood vigil on Mount Bastion under a cold, clear sky that devastating night until the rescue was confirmed to have become a recovery,” the fire department said.

Attached to the post was a picture of their firehall with the flag flying at half mast in honour of the fallen first responder and beloved member of the department, a tribute that was matched by the Salmon Arm Fire Department.

“He loved our beautiful backyard, and we will try to remind ourselves of his joy whenever we look at the mountain,” the post reads. “A bright spark extinguished far too soon.”