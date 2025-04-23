CSRD to seek elector assent about taking over management of Field Fire and Rescue

Photo: Luc Rempel CSRD is planning to move forward with an AAP regarding the transfer of Field Fire and Rescue.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be asking residents of Field if they support the transfer of management of the Field Fire and Rescue from Parks Canada to the CSRD.

The CSRD’s board voted in support of launching an alternative approval process (AAP) to determine if Field residents will support the change.

There will be no new taxation associated with the switch, as all operational and capital costs for the fire department will be paid to the CSRD through a financial agreement with Parks Canada.

Parks Canada approached the CSRD last spring to see if the regional district would be willing to take over the fire department due to difficulties they had maintaining the standards of a modern paid-on-call fire department.

“Given the CSRD’s expertise and proven track record in managing rural fire departments, we are well-suited to provide the necessary guidance and support,” said Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough.

Since there are no tax implications for residents, the CSRD board supported the lower cost, alternative approval process rather than launching a referendum vote.

In the alternative approval process, residents can submit a form if they are against the changeover of management for the fire department.

Anyone who does not submit a form in opposition is considered to be in favour of the initiative.

If 10 per cent or more residents submit response forms in opposition, the CSRD board would have to go to referendum within 80 days or put the matter on hold.

More information about the upcoming alternative approval process is expected to become available on the CSRD’s website in the coming months.