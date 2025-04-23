Salmon Arm RCMP suspect medical incident or distracted driving to blame after two trucks collide on Hwy. 97B

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say a crash on Highway 97B that resulted in one pickup truck being run off the road was either caused by a medical incident or distracted driving.

On April 2 at about 4 p.m., a man told police he witnessed a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97B.

“The complainant stated he saw a brown 2008 GMC Sierra pickup driving erratically then rear ended a white 2024 GMC Sierra that was driving ahead of it,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The brown GMC struck the white GMC twice from behind, causing the white GMC to spin 180 degrees across the highway into oncoming traffic and into the ditch.”

Despite both vehicles being heavily damaged in the incident, there were no injuries to drivers or passengers.

The driver of the brown GMC passed all sobriety testing. Police said the cause of the collision is suspected to be medical or distracted driving.

A ticket for driving without consideration was issued to the driver of the brown GMC and the matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.