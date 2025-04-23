Where they stand: Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies candidates discuss helping seniors deal with rising costs

Photo: Pexels.com Pexels - Candidates talk how to help seniors fight rising costs

With the federal election coming up on April 28, Castanet caught up with candidates in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding to ask them about what they and their parties will do to help seniors deal with rising costs.

Greens to introduce guaranteed livable income

Owen Madden, Green Party candidate, said his party believes in supporting everyone.

“The Green Party recognizes how worried seniors are about their ability to simply pay their bills,” Madden said. “We believe that caring for each other makes our whole society stronger.

We'll make sure that everyone gets the support that they need."

He said the Green Party plans to expand paid leave to include elder care and introduce a guaranteed livable income to keep people out of poverty.

“Quality care takes skilled workers and proper funding,” he added. “We'll help train more care workers and support home care services for seniors.

“We're all better off when we take good care of each other.”

PPC to fight inflation and slash regulations

Michale Henry, running on behalf of the People’s Party of Canada, said fighting inflation is the best way to help seniors.

“Seniors built this country, and the least we can do is protect their ability to live with dignity,” Henry said.

“The People’s Party would stop the out-of-control government spending that’s driving up inflation and crushing fixed incomes.

“We’d axe the carbon tax, lower income taxes, and reduce foreign aid and UN commitments so more of your tax dollars stay here, working for Canadians.”

He added the PPC will also review existing regulations they believe increase housing, energy and food costs.

“Affordability doesn’t come from handouts, it comes from common-sense policy that lowers the cost of everything,” he said. “Our focus is putting Canadians, especially seniors, first. Always.”

NDP believe they're the best choice for seniors

Phaedra Idzan, NDP candidate, said her party knows many seniors are struggling with rising costs.

“After a lifetime of contributing to Canada’s growth, too many seniors are now struggling to make ends meet,” Idzan said. “More and more seniors are experiencing poverty, unstable housing, and difficulty affording food.”

She said the current Liberal government has not done enough for seniors, and she believes a Conservative government would be worse.

“The Liberals have refused to safeguard seniors’ pensions, and it took pressure to stop them from clawing back GIS [Guaranteed Income Supplement] benefits from vulnerable seniors who received pandemic support,” she said. “Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have a record of cutting supports that seniors rely on, all while prioritizing tax breaks for the wealthy."

Idzan said her party plans to help seniors by repairing healthcare, making housing more affordable, implementing a national seniors strategy, increasing the GIS, removing profit from long-term care and providing free medication.

“We’ve already fought to extend dental care to all seniors through the NDP dental program, and that’s just the beginning," she said.

Conservatives to cut taxes for working seniors

Incumbent Mel Arnold, Conservative party candidate, said his party would lower taxes for working seniors.

“Working seniors deserve to keep more of their earnings in their pockets,” Arnold said.

“Conservatives will allow seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax free, $10,000 more than the current maximum, while also allowing seniors to grow RRSPs for an extra two years.”

He added the Conservatives will keep retirement age at 65 for GIS, Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan.

“Conservatives will deliver tax cuts to lower the cost of living for seniors, so their dollars go further,” he said.

He added the Conservative party plans to work with banks and cell phone companies to better protect seniors from scams, and increase the penalties for people convicted of defrauding seniors.

Liberals to increase GIS, protect retirement savings

Ken Robertson, Liberal party candidate, said his party has always stood up for seniors.

“A Mark Carney-led government will increase the Guaranteed Income Supplement by 5 per cent for one year, providing up to $652 more to low-income seniors, tax-free,” Robertson said.

“We will also protect retirement savings by reducing the minimum amount that must be withdrawn from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) by 25 per cent for one year.

“This will allow Canadian seniors more flexibility in choosing when to draw from their retirement savings.”

Robertson added since the Liberals cancelled the carbon tax, Canadians have been saving an average of 18 cents per litre on the price of gas.

“We will protect dental care and pharmacare, two critical services and key parts of a strong public health care system that Pierre Poilievre would cut," he said.