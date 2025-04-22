Tragic hiking accident on Bastion Mountain claims life of Salmon Arm teenager

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - 17-year-old from Salmon Arm died in tragic hiking accident

Salmon Arm Mounties say a teen is dead following a tragic hiking accident Monday on Bastion Mountain.

According to police, emergency crews were alerted to the incident just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

“A 17-year-old male, walking ahead of two friends, disappeared near the top of a 200-foot cliff, believed to have slipped and fallen,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

“One of the friends’ fathers located the victim at the base of the cliff unresponsive."

Search and rescue crews later rappelled down to the victim and confirmed he was deceased.

“This is another tragic event that will greatly affect our community,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, referencing tragedies in February that left three other local teens dead.

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young life. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this devastating event.”

Police said the BC Coroners Service will be conducting its own investigation into Monday's incident.