Rural Golden outfit named fire department of the year by Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Photo: Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook The CSRD's Fire Department of the Year trophy

A small fire department from rural Golden has been named the fire department of the year in recognition of its hard work fighting last year's Dogtooth wildfire as well as outstanding recruitment practices.

At the April 17 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting, the Nicholson Fire Department was announced as the winner of its annual fire department of the year award.

“Ordinarily, we would have fire department of the year attend in person at the board table,” said Derek Sutherland, the CSRD's general manager of community and protective services.

“This year, the fire department of the year is the Nicholson Fire Department… [located] just south of Golden, so they have a little further to come than most of our fire services.”

He said this fire department did an "extraordinary job" managing the local response to the Dogtooth wildfire last summer.

“[Nicholson Fire Department] did an absolutely incredible job of saving properties and homes during that fire," Sutherland said.

In late July, the rural crew was dispatched to fight the wildfire when it jumped Highway 95 into its service area.

Working with Golden Fire Rescue, the fire department was able to stop the wildfire from advancing any further east.

“It was not an easy night, but their stand saved several structures and contained the fire to the west side of Highway 95,” said Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough.

In the weeks that followed, the Nicholson Fire Department continued to help fight the wildfire and developed plans to protect the community if the fire advanced.

Beyond its work on the Dogtooth wildfire, Nicholson Fire Department is also being recognized for excellence in recruiting.

“They've been doing outstanding recruiting and have outstanding retention,” Sutherland said. “They're one of our fire departments that's currently full right now, and it's in a very small, low population area. So that's extraordinary as well.”

Last year, a renewed focus on recruitment and in-house training allowed them to have six new recruits fully trained by the end of the year.

Electoral Area A Director Karen Cathcart congratulated the fire department and thanked them for all their hard work.

“Congratulations to them, well deserved,” she said. "It's a great honour to recognize them as fire department of the year.”