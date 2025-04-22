Eagle Bay man accused mother of attacking him; police say woman told 'freeloader' son to move out

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Police helped kick 20-year-old son out of his mother's house

A 20-year-old Eagle Bay resident told police his mother attacked him and broke his things, but when officers responded, they found he was being asked to move out because he refused to get a job.

On March 29, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report from a 20-year-old man on Eagle Bay Road who claimed his mother had attacked him.

“Salmon Arm RCMP spoke with the young man, who explained he had stomped his foot at his mother’s dog, which led to his mother pushing him, and moving his clothes and action figures onto the floor next to a garbage bag,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police spoke with the mother, who explained her son refused to get a job, refused to go to school, and refused to do any chores in the house and was just freeloading off her.”

The mother told police she asked her son to move out after he tried to kick her dog.

Police said the son eventually packed his belongings and was picked up by his father who agreed to bring the 20-year-old to live with him in Kamloops.