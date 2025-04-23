Residents advised rail trail maintenance will begin in the coming weeks

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Rail trail section near Enderby

Annual maintenance on finished and unfinished sections of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Rail trail partners, Splatsin te Secwépemc, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) put out a joint statement informing the public of upcoming maintenance plans.

According to the statement, scheduled work will include maintenance on culverts, bridges and drainage infrastructure as well as mowing weeds and clearing brush growth.

On unfinished sections of the trail, mowing will be limited to the old rail bed. Rail trail partners said development plans for that section includes preserving “as much native vegetation as possible on the surrounding property.”

Residents are reminded that only certain sections of the trail are currently open for public use.

This includes the trail running through Enderby, a section between kilometre 0.5 and kilometre 4.4 in Sicamous and a section between kilometre 49.15 and kilometre 50.15 in Armstrong.

However, the statement also noted access to the Sicamous section is restricted by the ongoing R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project and limited trailhead parking.

Skwlax Resource Management has begun construction on the next section of the trail between kilometre 4.4 and 14.8 along Mara Lake south of Sicamous.

Construction on this section is expected to take approximately six weeks.

Work on the remaining parts of the trail south of Mara Lake is delayed pending Agricultural Land Commission approvals.

In June 2024, rail trail partners agreed to grant easements for agricultural properties with driveways that cross the trail, but easement language has yet to be agreed upon.

Plans for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail involve establishing a 50-kilometre, non-motorized greenway trail for walking and cycling along the former rail corridor between Sicamous and Armstrong.