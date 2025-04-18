Salmon Arm man was last seen in April 2002

Photo: RCMP Raymond 'Ray' Kohout has not been seen or heard from in 23 years, but police have not stopped looking for him.

Raymond “Ray” Kohout has not been seen or heard from in 23 years, but police have not stopped looking for him.

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help to find the Shuswap man who went missing on April 29, 2002.

Kohout was a nurse, husband and father of three who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on a blue mountain bike on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Canoe.

His bike was found between Salmon Arm and Sicamous on Sept. 11, 2002.

Kohout is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was born in 1960.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and Reference Case number 2002-2259.

Tips can also be given through Crime Stoppers or the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.