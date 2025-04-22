Shoplifter detained by Salmon Arm store employees found to have multiple warrants

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side profile of RCMP cruiser

A man with multiple warrants for his arrest was caught shoplifting and detained by Salmon Arm store employees.

According to Salmon Arm Mounties, police received a report of a theft in progress from a store on 10th Avenue SW at about 5:45 p.m. on April 3.

“Police attended and took custody of a 27-year-old man, later learning the man was from Vernon and had multiple active warrants for his arrest,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

Staff told police the man attempted to steal more than $2,000 in goods from the store.

Police arrested the man for theft and he was held in custody for a bail hearing to speak to his warrants.

The theft allegations remain under investigation and Hodges said RCMP expect to be recommending charges to the BC Prosecution Service soon.