Protestors celebrated following CSRD board decision to deny new zoning for Spa Hills compost facility

Photo: Luc Rempel Anti-compost facility protestors stood outside the CSRD office on Thursday, April 17.

Protestors from Silver Creek and Yankee Flats celebrated after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors voted against creating new zoning for the Spa Hills composting facility.

Nearly two dozen people showed up on Thursday to protest as the board decided on a zoning amendment bylaw that would legitimize the expanded footprint of the composting business.

The property's current zoning allows for 500 square metres to be used primarily for composting and curing.

However, the owners of Spa Hills Compost had requested a zoning amendment to allow 23,725 square metres of the parcel to be used for primary composting and curing to reflect the current scale of the facility.

Yankee Flats and Silver Creek area residents have previously complained that terrible odours from the facility keep them from being able to enjoy their properties.

Some residents have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for legal challenges related to the facility.

The protesters also alleged the compost facility is failing to prevent leachate from leaking into the soil and possibly contaminating nearby creeks and groundwater.

Spa Hills Compost takes in organic waste from farms, butchers and restaurants and composts the waste into a chemical-free fertilizer, much of which is used on its on-site farm to grow wheat, corn and other feed crops.

Staff recommend denying amendment

The CSRD staff report about the zoning bylaw amendment was written by planner Laura Gibson, who recommended denying the amendment, citing complaints from residents.

“Staff are recommending that the board deny first reading, because the subject property’s proximity to nearby rural properties and their single detached dwellings (private residences) is not suited to the current scale of composting facility,” read the report.

CSRD directors at Thursday's meeting agreed with the recommendation, but many of them said they did not make the decision lightly.

“This is a very complex issue that has heavily divided an amazing community within Area D,” said Director Dean Trumbley.

“I am asking for the board to support the decision of staff. But the caveat on this is understanding that this is not a vote against Spa Hills. This is a vote on the current state of what it's in."

Trumbley said a compost facility is necessary, but he sees the need for changes to be made.

“Spa Hills needs Silver Creek, and Silver Creek and the larger community — whether it's the business community or the constituents' community — needs Spa Hills,” Trumbley said.

“This is an incredibly valuable service. It does save our taxpayers money. It takes a resource and utilizes it into something that benefits all of society.”

He said he would like to see all of the parties involved come together to find a way to make the compost facility work.

Other directors in attendance agreed to support the staff recommendation, but many others also made a point to emphasize the importance of compost facilities.

“I'm a farmer,” said Jay Simpson, director for Electoral Area F. “There are things that need to be taken care of in our communities, and it's important that we don't have to export byproducts to other communities.

“But I agree that the current state of Spa Hills is well beyond what was originally anticipated or where they should be.”

Director Rhona Martin of Electoral Area E also spoke about the importance of the service the Spa Hills compost facility provides.

“I do also commend Spa Hills for the role that they're playing in our waste system, and I'm hopeful that there will be a way forward for them,” she said.

In the end, the board voted unanimously to deny the zoning amendment bylaw at first reading.

Protestors pleased

Protest organizer Brittany Moore said she was happy with the decision, but still sees a long road ahead.

“It is in our favour, but there's still a long road ahead to being able to enjoy your backyard,” she said. “The smell of it is going to be terrible when they're trying to clean it all up, too.”

Moore said she thinks provincial ministries need to step in.

“Do their water tests and see how this is affecting the Salmon River and the one well, and see how it is affecting the aquifers. All of that needs to be addressed," she said.

Now that the zoning bylaw amendment has been denied, Spa Hills Compost Facility will need to find a way to comply with the current property zoning restricting them to 500 square metres of primary composting and curing.