Local students to share environmental inquiry projects at first ever K-12 Environmental Expo

Photo: Google Guide The Mall at Piccadilly

Local students will be celebrating World Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22, with the first ever K-12 Environmental Expo at Piccadilly Mall.

About 175 students from across the district are expected to take part in the event where they will share their environmental inquiry projects.

The projects feature innovative ideas on sustainability, conservation and climate action.

The event is open to the public, and will feature special performances from environmentally-focused singer Remy Rodden and Secwepemc Nation storyteller Kenthen Thomas.

The event is sponsored by the Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs as well as the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.