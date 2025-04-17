Salmon Arm police make arrests after highway driver reported being threatened with firearm

Photo: Castanet File Photo Salmon Arm police say a driver reported being threatened with a gun in a road rage incident on Highway 1 earlier this week.

Salmon Arm Mounties say two suspects were arrested after a driver was threatened with a gun in a road rage incident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On April 14 at about 4 p.m., a man told police he had been involved in a road rage incident with a beige Cadillac Escalade.

He told officers he got in a verbal exchange with another driver on Highway 1 near the Salmon Arm Walmart.

“Several kilometres later, the Cadillac pulled to the side of the highway near Pierre’s Point Road,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The complainant reported that the front passenger in the Cadillac pointed a gun at the complainant and his vehicle as it drove past the Cadillac.”

Salmon Arm officers contacted their Chase counterparts to inform them about the incident, noting the Cadillac was travelling westbound on Highway 1.

Chase RCMP soon located the Cadillac and conducted a traffic stop.

The 32-year-old female driver and a 44-year-old male passenger were both arrested and one firearm was found in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police said both people were released without processing while more evidence was collected.

Hodges said police expect to recommend several charges to BC Prosecution for charge approval in relation to the incident.